Queer Eye Season Eight Trailer Drops, Marks Bobby Berk’s Final Season

The latest season of Queer Eye has dropped, signifying the final season for design expert Bobby Berk.

The official synopsis reads, “From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as Queer Eye continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness,”.

In the season 8 trailer, members of the Fab Five, made up of Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness, embark on their return to New Orleans to “jazz up the lives of their heroes, one emotional makeover at a time”.

Last November, Bobby Berk, the interior designer of the Fab Five, revealed that the upcoming season would be his final one. Berk has transformed many contestants’ homes throughout the show’s duration.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that Season 8 will be my final season on Queer Eye. It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You will be seeing more of me very soon”, Berk wrote on X.

Queer Eye has won several awards since its reboot on Netflix in 2018, including The GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program (2019) and The Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, taking out the award in consecutive years from 2019-2023.

Bobby Berk Says Goodbye To Queer Eye

“We appreciate the heart and dedication Bobby Berk brought to ‘Queer Eye’ over eight amazing seasons. He will always be a member of the Fab Five family and we wish him the very best,” ITV Entertainment, Scout Productions and Netflix said in a statement.

In a heartfelt message addressed to the Queer Eye community, Berk expressed deep gratitude for the love and support received over the past six years. Berk acknowledged the dedicated fans who tuned in, emphasising the shared experience of the transformative impact of design and highlighting lessons learned from the community around love, acceptance and kindness.

“It’s all because of you that I’ve kept going all these years and each and every one of you have changed me for the better. I’m so very proud of all of you! Being able to help guide you to find the best version of yourselves is something I never took for granted and never will”, he wrote.

“I love you all so so much and I’ll meet you all in Nola for one final season”, Berk added.

In November last year, the series had been renewed for another season. The filming of Season 9 is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas. Netflix has not yet announced Berk’s replacement.

Season 8 of ‘Queer Eye’ premieres January 24, exclusively on Netflix in Australia.