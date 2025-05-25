Aussie Singer Greg Gould Reveals Upcoming Single With Drag Race Star AJA

Melbourne singer Greg Gould has revealed his latest track features a very special collaboration with an international Drag Race star.

Set for release next week Gould will release Bloodlines with Drag Race All Stars 10 semi-finalist, AJA.

It’s a very personal and powerful song, one that he is thrilled to share with this international star.

Greg Gould and AJA set to release Bloodlines

Since first appearing on Australia’s Got Talent in 2013, Greg Gould has had an unstoppable career.

The powerhouse performer has since toured around Australia, performed with some of the biggest names in the industry and collaborated with international Grammy Award winning artists.

His latest album Strings Attached soared up the Australian charts in 2024 after an impressive debut.

Now Greg Gould is set to release his next song, with an incredibly impressive international collaboration.

Joining Greg on his latest track, Bloodlines, is star of Drag Race season 9, All Stars 3 and All Stars 10, trans icon, AJA.

The pair have teamed up for his latest track and Greg is incredibly excited to share this personal song with the world.

“It’s a really special and deeply personal track that I wrote about growing up as a queer person and its obstacles and struggles” he told the Star Observer.

“I have always loved AJA and she’s also been through a lot and been open about her struggles, we are both survivors and I know this track relates to so many of us.”

Together with AJA the two are ready to share this unique song with the world.

“Having AJA join me was truly special – I am obsessed with her verse that she wrote for this – it added so much power to the track.”

“The pivotal message of the song is “chosen family”… just because someone is blood related doesn’t make them your family – we choose our family and there are people out there that will love you for your differences – that’s what makes you so special. I’m extremely proud of this track as a singer, as a songwriter and as a queer person and I’m very grateful to AJA for adding her magic to it.”

Bloodlines is officially set to be released on Friday May 30 but you can hear a sneak peek at the track via Instagram below.