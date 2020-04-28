—

Australia’s biggest online vogue battle, music and drag performances, comedy sketches, hip hop, all this and more are coming to your screen this Saturday.

Equality Australia will showcase LGBTIQ+ artists in a virtual event, Queer Love In, to raise funds for the organisation’s campaigns.

The “family-friendly” live stream hosted by award-winning stand-up comedian Tom Ballard, will celebrate the community and bring them together, according to the organisers.

“The event will raise money for our campaigns such as that against the divisive Religious Discrimination Bill and also allow us to support the artists sharing their talent with us. (We will) hear from community leaders working on supporting our community through COVID-19”, says Paige Burton of Equality Australia.

“We know that for many this is a really difficult period, and it’s important to maintain a connection to one another throughout isolation. We’re glad to be able to showcase the creativity of LGBTIQ+ people, and support those who have been affected by COVID-19”, adds Paige.

Ballard says he is looking forward to the virtual extravaganza.

“I’m stoked to be hosting Equality Australia’s Queer Love In! It’ll be a great chance to connect with the always-entertaining rainbow community, raise some cash for a great cause and also I have very little else on at the moment. This gig will be my King Lear.”

Here are some of the highlights of the event:

Black Dynasty presents a “First Nations spectacular across Australia in Iso” featuring

Sarah Moany, JoJo Zaho, Anna Mal Tuckerbox, Tyra Bankstown, and Aleesha Tryed.

Hip hop artist, Okenyo and dancer, Jeremy Santos, collaborate on new work.

Burlesque artist Glitta Supernova performs her new work “Beautiful Woman”.

Musician Steven Kreamer, will sing and play the piano from his couch, giving a COVID-19 twist to Australian classics.

Sydney-based poet and movement artist Jeremy Santos blends dance and poetry for a unique perspective of a queer Asian millennial living with HIV.

Comedian Krishna Ishta guarantees some laughs with an “after-work drinks Zoom comedy sketch”.

Five young fem queens from Vogue houses across Australia prepare for Battle Royale.

Watch the stream at https://www.facebook.com/EqualityAustralia and the Equality Australia website https://equalityaustralia.org.au/ 2 May 2020, 3:00 PM AEST.