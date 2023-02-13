Venues across Sydney including Event Cinemas George Street, Randwick Ritz Cinemas, Dendy Newtown will be screening an array of films showcasing the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ experience. This year you can expect to see some of the most highly anticipated premieres from across the globe, plus a retrospective program including Vegas In Space, which screens with co-stars, live performances and an out-of-this-world after-party.
When: Feb 15 – Mar 2
Where: Multiple locations across Sydney
Tickets: from $10
