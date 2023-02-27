Rainbow Republic – WorldPride Closing Concert

It will literally be the party to end all parties (at least for this year’s festival).

Rainbow Republic is the official closing night party. Muna and hosts Keiynan Lonsdale and G Flip will be joined by Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borne, and many guest appearances and performers. Food stalls, bars, amenities aplenty.

There will be tears of sadness and tears of joy in this a warm, loving, unified celebration. The closing party passes the torch on to the next World Pride.

Join 20,000 members of the queer community as we celebrate ourselves and dance all our worries away.

When: Mar 5, 3 pm

Where: The Domain, Sydney

Tickets: from $129