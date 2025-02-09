Joyce Maynge 25: Behind the Sequined Curtain

Mardi Gras Stage Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Joyce Maynge 25: Behind the Sequined Curtain
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

In this one-of-a-kind show, local icon Joyce Maynge shares her 25-year-long journey—from small town girl, to showgirl, journalist, filmmaker, flashmob megastar and Mardi Gras mainstay.

Joyce (aka Shane Pascoe) co-wrote and directed this intimate and distinctive show, sharing memorable performances and hilarious, heartwarming and spicy stories.

It’s a dazzling deep dive into the facts, fiction, and fabulousness that have shaped the queer icon, and an unforgettable spotlight on her unique, heartfelt Australian story.

Joyce Maynge 25: Behind the Sequined Curtain

11–13 & 17–19 February, 7pm
Qtopia Substation, 136 Oxford Street, Taylor Square

Tickets: $40 onward

