Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras have announced that they will be selling an additional 23,000 tickets to the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade. Mardi Gras have announced that because the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where the 2021 event will be held, will now be able to operate at full capacity, they can sell additional tickets.

The 2021 Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Saturday March 6 at the SCG.

Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger has stated that the decision to host the parade at the SCG instead of Oxford street is a “one-year reaction to COVID” and that “this is us being able to host something special in a COVID-environment.”

The 2021 Mardi Gras Parade will also be broadcast live on SBS.

Mardi Gras have also announced that they will be offering free hardship tickets to members of the LGBTQI community who have been impacted in a negative way by COVID-19. These tickets will be randomly allocated through a ballot system through which 2000 people will be selected at random to receive a double pass to 2021 Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger also stated that the organisation “understand that 2020 has been a challenging year for many members of our LGBTQI+ communities, and in response to those who are experiencing financial hardship as a result, we announced Mardi Gras would hold a free ticketing ballot for the Parade back in November.”

we are extremely pleased that the easing of restrictions means we can extend our offering to 2000 free tickets in total, ensuring that as many people as possible can celebrate their Pride with us in person on the night.

You can apply for this COVID-19 hardship ballot here . The ballot will be drawn, and winners announced on January 3 2021, with all winners being announced within the week.

Tickets for additional seats at the 2021 Mardi Gras Parade go on sale on Wednesday December 9 at 2.00pm (AEDT). Single Adult tickets cost $20, with group bookings of four priced at $50, and children under 15 or concession tickets being priced at $15. All Mardi Gras members also receive two complimentary tickets.

This comes as Mardi Gras also announce the results of their elections for board. In an email sent to members, Mardi Gras have announced the first three elected directors to have passed quota on the first count as Mel Schwerdt, Jesse Matheson and Alex Bouchet. Further work needs to be done to verify the fourth position, with an announcement anticipated by the end of the week.