March 4 – 6
Surry Hills Picnic is an annual, community celebration connecting local businesses, venues and performers with residents, visitors and workers. You can picnic in a participating venue or pick up delicious takeaway picnic pack offers and join friends at a local park to celebrate the Mardi Gras weekend.
