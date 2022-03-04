March 6, 2pm, The Metro Theatre, 624 George St, Sydney
Apollo is the must-do, must-see, must-be-at day party. It’s the finale you’ve been waiting for, a chance to make new friends and catch up with ones you met the night before.
Expect our signature production values – and more – as we transform one of Sydney’s most loved venues. Our Disco Divas and Apollo Arena DJs will propel you into a high-energy day of hands-in-the-air anthems and music that will keep your body moving until the final piece of confetti falls.
