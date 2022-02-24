—

Feb 26 – 27

In his award-winning debut, Melbourne’s “rising star of standup” (The Music) Charlie Lewin takes us from Catholic boys’ school all the way to Grindr. Bending genre and gender, stand-up and song, Cockatiel is a hilarious and heartfelt snapshot of the life of a queer kid from Melbourne trying to find his flock.

Advertisement

As a standup, sketch comic, podcaster and playwright, Charlie has always loved comedy that plays with form. A jack of many trades, Charlie is proud to bring original songs and his distinct brand of theatrical camp to the heart of queer Australia at Sydney Mardi Gras

The Factory Theatre – The Terminal, 105 Victoria Rd, Marrickville

