—

Till Mar 6 at various venues

Merivale and Absolut are spreading love and pride across their venues throughout Mardi Gras with a range of fun and inclusive events.

POOF DOOF Drag Brunch | Coogee Pavilion Rooftop | Saturday, February 19

POOF DOOF Drag Brunch is returning to Coogee as we kick start our Mardi Gras season! We are going all-out for our beachside brunch with a 3-hour beverage package, roving canapés and so much more campery at Coogee Pavilion Rooftop!

POOF DOOF Pride in the City Long Lunch | uccello | Thursday, March 3

POOF DOOF is celebrating pride in the city this year for Mardi Gras 2022, kicking off the weekend of festivities with our annual long lunch! Held at Merivale’s award-winning uccello and featuring a four-course extravaganza, the long lunch is hosted by Charisma Belle and Carmen Geddit. Expect keynote speeches from the CEO of Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras Albert Kruger, Australian drag icon Courtney Act and the CEO of Sydney World Pride Kate Wickett.

POOF DOOF Parade After Party | ivy | Saturday, March 5th

POOF DOOF is hosting a rave to remember at ivy on Mardi Gras night! Working out ivy’s main room dance floor is Jodie Harsh (UK), Kitty Glitter, Sveta, Argonaut, Jarred Baker and Troy Beman, with special performances from Drag Race superstars Aquaria (USA) and Art Simone (AU), Hot Pink and KM United, Jimi the Kween and Logan.

Mardi Gras Queen Brunch | The Beresford | Saturday, March 5

Join us for our annual Mardi Gras Queen Brunch! Tickets are $95 package and include a 3-course feast, an Absolut Thirst Trap cocktail and a ticket to the SCG parade. Your table can sit back and enjoy a full production show and performance numbers by the amazing Minnie Cooper, Mynx Moscato and Sista Cilla, along with camp tunes by the fabulous DJ Dan Murphy.

Passport Party | The Beresford | Thursday, March 3

On Thursday, March 3, the Beresford will host our annual “Passport Party” from 8pm – late. A massive night is planned with an international and interstate DJ lineup – Neil Singleton (UK), ENN (Brisbane) and drag shows by Minnie Cooper, Mynx Moscato and Sista Cilla. Entry is free. Simply head upstairs and we’ll see you on the dance floor.

Mardi Gras Parade Day Brunch | The Paddington | Saturday, March 5

This Mardi Gras, the Paddington is offering the ultimate parade-day experience. Starting with brunch at 12pm, guests will be treated to a mouth-watering banquet menu and an Absolut Thirst Trap cocktail on arrival. This signature drink (designed specifically for Mardi Gras!) is bursting with passionfruit flavours and is available for a limited time only.

Vic on the Pardi Gras | Vic on the Park | Saturday, March 5

On Parade Day, Vic on the Park will host the most epic MG party in the inner west. Hosted by Dollar Bin Darlings, we’ll be kicking off at 2pm with free entry all night long. DJs will be playing tunes-of-pride to get you ready for the big event – the parade. Starting at 6pm, your afternoon bevvies will be followed by a live broadcast on our outdoor projector. Once the show wraps up, the party’s only just begun. Think DJs, go-go dancers and queer bands. Live music will run from 9:30pm – 11:30pm, with DJs hitting the decks from 11:30 til late.

Absolut Thirst Trap Mardi Gras Cocktail | Available in select Merivale venues till Sunday, March 6

This Mardi Gras, Merivale is giving a whole new meaning to the term Thirst Trap. The Absolut Thirst Trap cocktail mixes Absolut Passionfruit, fresh lemon, hibiscus, makrut lime leaf and passionfruit with soda water to create a fabulously pink beverage that will surely get you on a dance floor. But what really makes a Thirst Trap a drink for Pride Season is that $2 from every cocktail will be going back to the community, with donations being made to the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation and ACON.