—

This is a chance to see our reigning Miss First Nations 2021 queen Cerulean on stage along with sisters Mora Money and Ms Carmel Latte. The best of Naarm’s First Nation drag meets the cast of Pride’s 4Play for one amazing night of camp and fun. Pride of Footscray Community Bar will also host 4Play stars’ collaboration with non-binary drag performers, Alexander McKween, Jet Stir, and Belial B’Zarr.

Pride of our Footscray Community Bar – 1/86-88 Hopkins St, Footscray 4Play & First Nations Drag on 28 January at 8pm

4Play Royale – Kings, Queens & Drag Betweens on 4 February at 8pm

Star Observer’s Midsumma fg (Festival Guide)