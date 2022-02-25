—

March 2 – Art Gallery of NSW – 5pm

Discover the ground-breaking and the glamorous in an explosion of innovative performance art, installations, collection stories, music and gallery tours inspired by this year’s theme of UNITED WE SHINE. Featuring Club Chrome, Demon Derriere, Jazz Money, Kim Leutwyler, Stereogamous and more. It’s a night to choose your own art adventure. Sparkling served till late.

A courtesy bus runs every 20mins from 6pm until closing from the Gallery to various locations in the city close to public transport.