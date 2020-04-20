—

When boredom kicks in, creativity has inevitably ensued for countless restless artists around the world, and while Sydney entertainer and Drag Queen, Joyce Maynge, can’t deliver her sparkle for children presenting Story Time With Joyce in Aussie libraries, or perform a flash mob on crowded Bondi Beach with 100 dancers, she has unleashed herself on a Potts Point rooftop in Sydney.

Much to the amusement of fellow highrise residents, she gave a spectacular rooftop performance to Robyn’s ‘Dancing On my Own’. As one YouTube user describes her “She’s like a beautiful tropical fish that fell out of the tank”.

“In this time of isolation, I thought it would be nice to share a little Joycey joy from my rooftop. Although we might be physically isolated, we are not socially isolated. While dancing on your own, remember to stay connected. Stay positive people,” says Maynge.

Hopefully, a digital version of Story Time With Joyce is on the horizon.

Watch the glorious lockdown clip below.