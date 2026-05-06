Pyrmont Food & Wine Fest: A Weekend Away Without Leaving The City

A stretch of Sydney Harbour, a lineup of regional producers, and an appetite for community — for one weekend in May, Pyrmont is once again set to become a meeting point for the regions that feed the city.

The 2026 Pyrmont Food and Wine Festival lands on May 23 and 24, taking over Pirrama Park with a loving goal: bring the country to the city, and let Sydneysiders taste their way through it.

Across two days, more than 25 wineries, breweries and distilleries will pour alongside 10-plus produce stands, creating a kind of open-air cellar door by the harbour.

It’s free to enter, and deliberately pitched as something that works just as well for a first date as it does for a family outing, or a loose, sun-drenched catch-up with friends (dogs on leads are very much welcome).

A festival that feels like a weekend away

What sets Pyrmont apart isn’t just the scale — though two stages of live music running non-stop certainly helps — it’s the sense of place. Or rather, places. Each stall is a small portal into a different region, a reminder of how widely NSW’s wine map stretches.

Among the larger, established names, Tulloch Wines and Peterson House bring the polish of the Hunter Valley — crisp whites, easy-drinking sparklings, and the kind of hospitality that’s been refined over decades. Glandore Estate leans into a more boutique sensibility within that same region, known for small-batch wines that still carry the weight of tradition.

But magic also lives in the smaller pours.

See Saw Wines, an organic producer from Orange, has built a quiet following for its cool-climate wines — bright acidity, restrained fruit, and a sustainability ethos that’s clearly lived practice. Then there’s Slowfox Wines, a newer, smaller operation that embodies the festival’s “country to city” spirit: nimble, experimental, and deeply connected to the land it produces on.

Together, it creates a layered experience — one where you can move from legacy to small-batch just by taking a few steps.

More than just a drink in hand

Of course, the festival isn’t just about what’s in the glass.

In 2026, there’s a strong focus on activities that keep the space moving and exciting, and the festival prides itself on offering something for absolutely everyone.

Budding artists can join harbourfront painting sessions led by TAP Gallery, turning Pirrama Park into a kind of pop-up studio. Nearby, SNAP Fitness will be running outdoor gym classes — for gym lovers, an appealing chance to trade a wine glass for a set of burpees to work off all the treats.

Live music runs across two stages, spotlighting local musicians and keeping the energy up all day. For something more playful, there’s putt putt golf set against the harbour.

And then there’s the Berry Doughnut Van, a cult favourite making the trip up from the South Coast. It’s exactly the kind of detail that grounds the festival — not flashy, just down-to-earth people making truly great food.

Underlying all of it is a quieter economic story. The festival is explicitly built around small and regional businesses, giving producers direct access to a city audience that might otherwise only encounter them on a bottle label.

In a moment where cost-of-living pressures are reshaping how people spend, that connection feels important. You’re not just buying a glass of wine; you’re meeting the person who made it, hearing about the season that shaped it, maybe even planning a future trip out of the city because of it.

That’s the real success of Pyrmont Food & Wine Festival, and likely why it’s now in its 14th year — it’s not just as an event, it’s a bridge. For a couple of days, Sydney gets to feel a little less insular.

The city slows down, and somewhere between a tasting flight, a Berry doughnut, and a half-finished conversation, you remember that food and wine have always been far more than sustenance – they can create community.

The 2026 Pyrmont Food & Wine Festival is on at Pirrama Park on May 23 & 24.

All photos by Tim Pascoe.