Heartstopper Creator Alice Oseman Is Coming To Australia

Huge news for Heartstopper fans!

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman is scheduled to appear in Australia in October 2026 as part of an international book tour to mark the release of the final instalment of the hugely popular Netflix adaptation of her graphic novels, Heartstopper Forever.

Oseman will be appearing in Melbourne at The Wheeler Centre, in Sydney as part of the Sydney Writers’ Festival’s out of season program, and as part of the Brisbane Writers Festival. The Australian appearances are part of a wider tour spanning multiple countries between July and November 2026, with events scheduled across the UK & Ireland, Mexico, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, France, and Germany.

“Hello… some news… I’m going on an international book tour!” said Oseman on social media.

“I love how Heartstopper has brought people together and fan-led events are also popping up in communities across the world. We’ve made it possible for you to add your own events to the map on my website so local fans can connect & find events in their area too. I can’t wait to see your celebrations!”

She also apologised to the fans whose country, city or region isn’t included in the tour.

“I am very sorry! But secondly that doesn’t mean I’ll never come to visit!!! This is all I felt I could commit to this year without dying from stress, but I am hoping to continue a few visits elsewhere in 2027. I’m excited to celebrate with you!! 💜🍂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice Oseman (@aliceoseman)



Heartstopper Forever, the feature film officially concluding the Heartstopper screen universe, premieres on 17 July 2026.

The film continues the story of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke, following on from season 3 which showed Nick’s final years of school. It is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series, with Oseman writing the screenplay. Connor and Locke also serve as executive producers on the project alongside Oseman.

“Heartstopper starts like a fairy tale and a bit idealistic, in a beautiful way that we all love,” says Oseman. “But in the film, we’re taking a slightly grittier look at romance and what it is to be in a long-term relationship. I find that fascinating and exciting.”