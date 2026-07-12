Heartstopper Stars Confirm The Finale Will Feature ‘A Lot More Sex’

Heartstopper Forever will explore the next stage of Nick and Charlie’s relationship as the characters move into adulthood, with actor Joe Locke saying “There’s a lot more sex, it would be weird if we hadn’t shown it.”

“Just because our show is a more earnest version of a queer representation doesn’t mean that sex [shouldn’t be shown]. It’s still a big thing for anyone in the world,” he told The Guardian.

Netflix’s Heartstopper Forever will conclude the story of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring with a feature-length finale that explores their relationship as they transition into a new stage of their lives.

The film will serve as the conclusion to the television adaptation of Alice Oseman’s LGBTQ+ coming-of-age story, replacing a planned fourth season of the series. Oseman, who created the original graphic novels, wrote the screenplay for the film.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke will return as Nick and Charlie, with the finale following the couple as they face the challenges of growing older, including university plans, distance and changes within their relationship.

The film will also explore intimacy between the characters in a more direct way than previous seasons. Connor said the production approached the subject carefully, considering how the characters’ ages and relationship development shaped the story.

“It’s a line that you have to walk: ‘How far are we going to take this?’” Connor said. “But at the end of the day, it did feel like these two guys are really attracted to each other at the age where they probably would have been doing it.”

He added that the progression reflected where Nick and Charlie are in their relationship and the wider story being told.

Locke said the film’s approach to intimacy was centred on the connection between the two characters.

“It’s just nice to see two boys in love,” Locke said.

The final instalment follows the events of the third season, which saw Nick and Charlie continue to navigate their relationship while dealing with personal challenges, including Charlie’s mental health recovery and Nick’s uncertainty about the future.

Oseman has previously said the conclusion would focus on providing closure for the main characters while remaining faithful to the themes of the original graphic novels.

Heartstopper premiered on Netflix in 2022 and quickly became recognised for its portrayal of LGBTQ+ teenagers, friendship and relationships. The series has featured a predominantly LGBTQ+ cast and has received international attention for its representation of queer young people.

Directed by Wash Westmoreland, Heartstopper Forever is expected to be released on Netflix on 17 July 2026.