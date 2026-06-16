The ‘Heartstopper Forever’ Trailer Asks If First Loves Really Last Forever?

Get ready to watch two British boys say “hi” to each other for the last time! Netflix has released the official trailer for Heartstopper Forever, the feature film officially concluding the Heartstopper screen universe when it premieres on 17 July 2026.

The promotional tagline asks: “Can first loves really last forever?”

The film continues the story of Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, played by Kit Connor and Joe Locke, following on from season 3 which showed Nick’s final years of school. It is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series, with Oseman writing the screenplay. Connor and Locke also serve as executive producers on the project alongside Oseman.

“Heartstopper starts like a fairy tale and a bit idealistic, in a beautiful way that we all love,” says Oseman. “But in the film, we’re taking a slightly grittier look at romance and what it is to be in a long-term relationship. I find that fascinating and exciting.”

The trailer shows Nick preparing to leave for university while Charlie remains at school, with their relationship facing increasing pressure from distance and change.

The official synopsis states: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.”

“Everyone thinks teenage relationships don’t last,” says Charlie in the trailer.



The trailer also highlights the wider group of friends navigating their own transitions into adulthood, with returning cast members appearing alongside new characters introduced in the final chapter.

Alice Oseman said that Heartstopper Forever “will be an exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of Heartstopper: the ordinary magic of our everyday lives.”

The feature film replaces a previously considered fourth season and brings the adaptation of Oseman’s work to a close on screen. Production was completed in the United Kingdom in 2025, with the film set to continue directly from the events of the series 3 finale.