Netflix Announces Heartstopper Behind-The-Scenes Special Ahead Of Final Chapter

Netflix has announced a new behind-the-scenes special celebrating the making and legacy of Heartstopper, with Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi set to premiere on 24 July. The 35-minute special will arrive one week after the release of Heartstopper Forever, the feature-length finale that will conclude the television adaptation.

Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi will explore the development of the series through interviews and behind-the-scenes material featuring cast, crew and fans. The special will document the production of the series, its connection with audiences and the journey of the adaptation from its first season to its concluding film.

Created by Alice Oseman and based on her graphic novels, Heartstopper debuted on Netflix in 2022 and follows the relationship between Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. The series has continued through three seasons, with the upcoming Heartstopper Forever serving as the final chapter of the screen adaptation.

Oseman said the new special would focus on the relationship between the series and its audience. “The connection that they have with the story is so beautiful,” she said, describing the special as a celebration of the community surrounding Heartstopper.

The special will include material from the people involved in bringing Heartstopper to television, as well as contributions from fans who have followed the series. Netflix said the program will look at the show’s evolution, cultural impact and ongoing legacy.

Heartstopper Forever will be released on Netflix on 17 July, followed by Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi on 24 July. The finale film continues the story after the events of the third season and brNetflix Announces Heartstopper Behind-The-Scenes Special Ahead Of Final Chapterings the adaptation to a close.

The announcement comes as Netflix prepares the final releases connected to the Heartstopper franchise, which began with Oseman’s original webcomic and graphic novels before becoming a television series featuring Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring.