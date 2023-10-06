Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Set To Star In New Lesbian Thriller 

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is set to star in a new lesbian thriller You’re Not Supposed To Be Here.

This will not be the first time the reality television star has taken to film, with previous acting credits under her belt including playing Amanda Dillon on All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives.

Stause also starred in another Lifetime movie that was released earlier this year, A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story.

You’re Not Supposed to Be Here

The reality star plays a pregnant woman on vacation with her wife Kennedy (Diora Baird). The couple are offered a key to Kennedy’s boss’ cabin in the woods to take time away from their lives and enjoy their ‘baby moon’ in a remote mountain town.

However, their arrival in the remote area is met with unfriendly people and Stause’s character Zoe becomes convinced that they’re experiencing homophobia.

The film, which was directed by Nicole Thompson, originated from a concept by Lauren Caster. Caster’s concept earned her recognition and the prestigious The Wrap Women and Lifetime PitchFest for Emerging Female Filmmakers award in 2021.

You’re Not Supposed To Be Here’s official description reads: Just as the two let their guards down, their nightmare begins. They realize they are completely unprepared for what is in store, and that the townspeople want something the two have.”

You’re Not Supposed to Be Here also features Curtis Hamilton (Charming the Hearts of Men), Jeante Godlock (The Simone Biles Story), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries), Devon Gummersall (My So-Called Life) and Drew Powell (Straw Dogs).

You’re Not Supposed to Be Here is set to premiere on Lifetime on November 4, 2023.

Chrishell Marries Singer G Flip

Earlier this year, the Selling Sunset star announced she married Melbourne musician G Flip.

Stause posted an Instagram video of the couple’s relationship highlights while supporting her partner’s new song, Be Your Man.

She captioned the post: “Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better. Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard-working people out there.”

Stause first revealed that the couple were dating during a reunion of the Selling Sunset cast.

“You don’t get to choose where you meet someone. You don’t get to choose when you meet someone in their life. So recently, I’ve met someone that is in a different place in their life as well. I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip”, Stause told host Tan France.