Sex Toy Hurled At Lil Nas X During Performance

Arts & Entertainment
Douglas Magaletti
July 4, 2023
Image: Screenshots

Lil Nas X had a close call with a sex toy on Saturday, July 1.

The rapper was performing “Down Souf Hoes” at European Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, when what appeared to be a silicon sex sleeve landed on the stage nearby.

‘Who Threw They Pussy Onstage?’

Nas X briefly stopped the show to pick up the item. He looked at it amusingly before turning to the audience and asking, “Who threw they pussy onstage?”

Pink Received Ashes

Nas X isn’t the first performer to have things thrown at them or near them on stage.

Last week a fan threw their mom’s ashes onto the stage while Pink was performing in London as part of her Summer Carnival tour.

“This is your mom?” Pink is heard saying in the video. “I don’t know how I feel about this.” 

Bebe Rexha Injured

On June 18, American singer Bebe Rexha was injured when a fan threw his mobile phone at her while she was performing. Rexha suffered a cut above the eye.

She shared a photo of her injury on Instagram, saying, “Im good.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)


The man was charged with assault, aggravated harassment, attempted assault and harassment.

