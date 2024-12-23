The Best LGBT Films We Watched In 2024

The end of the year is the perfect time to unwind and watch some of the latest LGBT films or the ones you may have missed earlier in the year.

Whilst there sadly wasn’t a enormous list of LGBT films that hit the big screen this year, there were certainly some memorable selections.

Just a few of the LGBT films we loved in 2024

Will and Harper

Comedian Will Ferrell delivered the surprise heartwarming hit this year with his documentary Will & Harper.

The eye opening documentary follows the story of Will Ferrell and Harpers Steele and their friendship after the latter came out as a trans woman in 2022. Steele reached out to Ferrell and a number of other friends via email, asking them to support and stand up for her where possible.

However Ferrell wasn’t just happy to support his friend, he wanted to learn more about the transgender community. So the pair set off on a road together, with a camera crew in tow and filmmaker Josh Greenbaum at the helm.

The film was met with critical acclaim as the pair set out to shed light and love on the experiences of those in the trans community.

Challengers

Described as ‘Sexy, Sweaty and Smart’ Luca Guadagnino‘s Challengers was a worldwide hit that captured everyone’s attention.

The sports-romance filmed features Hollywood star Zendaya in a story that cuts across thirteen years and follows the lives of Tashi (Zendaya), her husband and her ex-boyfriend, all tennis players who’s personal and professional lives continue to intersect.

The sexy and sultry, deeply bisexual and arousing queer film features many tantalising scenes that left viewers thirsting for more.

Mean Girls 2024

The Mean Girls 2024 film was the reboot we didn’t know we needed but to be honest, the film definitely divided audiences.

Arguably one of the biggest mistakes with the film was the reluctance to blatantly market the film as a musical, many went in not expecting the all singing and dancing reboot that was delivered, leaving a sour taste in their mouths.

But those of us who knew what we were going in for were ready for one of the biggest and campest LGBT films of the year.

Written by Tina Fey (Mean Girls) and directed by Arturo Perez Jr. (Quarter Life Poetry) and Samantha Jayne (Vanity) The film starred Angourie Rice (Spider-Man: Homecoming) as Cady Heron, Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana) as Janis, Jaquel Spivey (A Strange Loop) as Damian, Reneé Rapp (The Sex Lives of College Girls) as Regina George, Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) as Gretchen Wieners, Avantika Vandanapu (Senior Year) as Karen, Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) as Aaron Samuels and also featured a special guest appearance from Lindsay Lohan.

Monkey Man

Dev Patel delivered another standout performance in 2024 with the hit film Monkey Man, which explores transgender rights in India.

Directed by Patel Monkey Man tells a tale of terror, trauma, and transgender rights in India, brutally beating home its central message of karma. The film follows the life of

After surviving a traumatic event, Patel’s character becomes intertwined with the world of crime and the supernatural. As he seeks vengeance against those who wronged him, he discovers an ancient artifact that grants him extraordinary powers. Navigating the complexities of morality, he grapples with his inner demons and the consequences of his actions.

The film explores themes of redemption, identity, and the duality of human nature against a backdrop of thrilling action.

Sebastian (UK)

Whilst it did not gain as much global recognition as others on this list, this quite achieving film is definitely one not to miss. “Sebastian” is a poignant queer film that follows the journey of a young man grappling with his identity and the complexities of love in a vibrant urban setting.

As Sebastian navigates the challenges of acceptance from his family and society, he discovers a romantic connection that blossoms amidst the chaos.

The film beautifully explores themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the power of community, showcasing the struggles and triumphs of LGBTQ+ individuals. With a rich narrative and compelling performances, “Sebastian” captures the essence of finding one’s true self and the importance of love in all its forms.