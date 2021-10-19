—

Fans of that other very popular Drag Queen reality show who might be thinking it’s all getting a bit staid after many, many seasons of the original and countless spin-offs worldwide, would be interested in this variation on the theme – The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, which hits Australian screens via horror streaming service Shudder, in October this year.

There are four tenants of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – drag, filth, horror, and glamour and the creators of the show, The Boulet Brothers, Swan and Drac, both took time out of their horrifically busy schedule to answer a few questions from the Star Observer about these themes and what fans of that other show might get out of this, dare it be said more edgy extravaganza.

Swan replied, “I think you get an exciting, dangerous and authentic experience when you watch The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula. The whole thing feels very real and grassroots, and I think people connect with that kind of authentic content on a personal level.” To which Drac added, “We also present a much more ‘wild side’ of drag. We have drag artists doing things like jumping out of planes and going through extreme haunted houses and getting in paintball battles – so it’s just a lot of fun to watch. It’s not a safe competition, so you never know what’s going to happen. It keeps you on the edge of your seat.”

Swan then added, “The world is so overproduced these days that I think people are craving more authentic experiences and content, and that’s what Dragula is – it’s emotional, it’s dangerous, it’s real, and it’s fun.”

Diversity is not something this show is lacking in, with diverse drag artists from around the world selected from the 1000s of applicants, including the series’ first South Korean competitor in season four.

“We really went out of our way this season to let the world know that everyone could apply this time around, and the response was incredible,” revealed Swan. “Hoso (our first South Korean competitor) was a product of that outreach.”

Drac agreed and said, “I will also add that had it not been for a global pandemic and the travel and visa restrictions that COVID created you would have seen around three to four more international competitors on the show this year.”

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 4 premieres exclusively on Shudder on October 19, with new episodes every Tuesday.