The Gay Agenda, San Diego-based “homo riot hardcore punk” has announced they are releasing their first full-length album ‘Penetrating’ on June 5. The album is being released by pre-order on La Escalara Records – an online music distributor specialising in punk rock.

The album features 11 tracks with titles like ‘Friends Without Benefits’, ‘Dick Print’, ‘Sidewalk Sale’, ‘Cartilaginous Perspective And Studies About The Micro-anatomy Of A Blowjob’ and ‘Masculinity Is A Prison’.

The band premiered its first single ‘Homo Riot’, featuring guest vocals from fellow San Diego musician Justin Pearson. The feverish pace and tempo of the ‘Homo Riot’ – reportedly recorded in one take – is a real royal screamer and seems like a good introduction to the band if you haven’t heard them before.

“Y’all didn’t know you needed this for your quarantine, but I’m glad we were able to remind you. We’re happy to announce the beginning of a real gay overload with our new album ‘Penetrating’, coming soon to a computer and vinyl near you… It’s gonna get wEiRd!!!”, the band announced on Facebook.

The Gay Agenda came together in 2017 and comprises David Hurt, who was earlier with the band Stalins Of Sound, on vocals, Garrett Ficacci on bass guitar, Matt Penning on guitar and Luis Soraire on drums. The band debuted in 2018 with a self-titled EP. The forthcoming ‘Penetrating’ is its first full-length album.

Hurt got the band together with the aim of creating “heavy punk music while being unapologetically, irreverently and identifiably queer”.

The queer punk music scene is atleast a few decades old. The documentary ‘Queercore: How to Punk a Revolution’ traces its origins to the 1980s when artists pushed back against what they considered as “stereotypical gay culture”as well as the homophobia of punk bands.

The Gay Agenda while talking about “Power Bottom” and “Bear Fucker” in its lyrics, also has tracks that dig into gay history and facts like after World War II, gay men who were incarcerated in concentration camps continued to be targetted.

Pre-order the album on the La Escalara Records website http://laescaleradistro.com/shop/the-gay-agenda-limited-edition/

Listen to Homo Riot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLJ4KVd35Hw