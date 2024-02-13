‘Timid And Half-Hearted Representation’ Of Queer Romance In Alexander: The Making of a God

Arts & Entertainment Review Screen
Contributor
February 13, 2024
‘Timid And Half-Hearted Representation’ Of Queer Romance In Alexander: The Making of a God
Image: Trailer Screengrab

By Ben Ormerod

The Alexander The Great docu-drama,  Alexander: The Making of a God has dominated Netflix’s top 10 charts in the first weeks of its release and, controversially, the first episode leaves the viewer believing they are finally going to be shown a truly Queer Alexander. The series relies heavily upon notable Queer Alexander historian Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones as a talking head throughout, and Alexander (Buck Braithwaite) himself is introduced to the audience through homoerotically intimate scenes with his lover Hephaestion (Will Stevens).

Any Potential Queer Alexander Narrative Vanishes Quickly

This promising start is misleading as any potential Queer Alexander narrative vanishes quickly. The audience is told that Queer love was an accepted part of ancient Greek life, and then this potentially-ratings damaging detail is just as quickly rushed backstage so the show can get back to the classic tropes of modern depiction of Alexander: the conquering, the battles, the violence.

Hephaestion remains in the narrative as one of Alexander’s close “friends”, but after the promising first episode, their relationship is largely limited to the occasional lustful glance in-between battle re-enactments. Those determined viewers who hold out until the final episode of the season are rewarded for their patience with a solitary kiss.  

An Exercise In Fence-Sitting

Frustratingly however, Netflix’s conservative approach to the relationship between Alexander and Hephaestion does not translate into concern over showing the straight romance between Alexander’s antagonist Darius III (Mido Hamada) and his wife Stateira (Agni Scott). Or depicting the far more historically dubious affair between Alexander and Stateira.

Netflix’s Alexander ultimately appears to be an exercise in fence-sitting, unwilling to annoy either side on the discussion of Alexander’s sexuality (more than 40% of the reviews on IMDB at the time of writing are one star and reviewers leave little doubt why).

Seeing as any concession to historical consensus that Alexander had relationships with men would likely provoke this hostile reaction, I fail to see why Netflix adopted such a timid and half-hearted representation of what could have been a compelling historical Queer romance.

Despite its lack of commitment to depicting a Queer Alexander narrative, the show is a clear and entertaining depiction of a fascinating period of history. The experts brought in bring the period to life alongside some amazing work by the costume and set departments. The dialogue can be clunky at points, but at its best the characters feel authentic and relatable.

Performances by Dino Kelly as Alexander’s friend and general Ptolemy and the early appearance by Kosha Engler as his mother Olympias stand out from a strong troop of actors in spite of the script. For those who are looking for the standard elements of an Alexander narrative, conquest, battles, and violence, this docu-drama brings it all to life and presents it in a clear and entertaining way. Those waiting for a quality depiction of a Queer Alexander will unfortunately have to keep waiting.

Ben Ormerod is a postgraduate student at University of Sydney studying the reception of Alexander the Great.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Trailer Released For Film Adaptation Of Broadway Hit Wicked
February 13, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Trailer Released For Film Adaptation Of Broadway Hit Wicked
Arts & Entertainment
Must Watch Films At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
February 13, 2024 | Contributor

Must Watch Films At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Arts & Entertainment Mardi Gras Film Festival Scene
Brisbane Film Steve the Queen Receives International Awards 
February 13, 2024 | Michael James

Brisbane Film Steve the Queen Receives International Awards 
Arts & Entertainment Queensland News
My C*nt So LETHAL, The House of DIESEL: Naarm’s Newest Ballroom Family Has Arrived
February 12, 2024 | Jacob Gamble

My C*nt So LETHAL, The House of DIESEL: Naarm’s Newest Ballroom Family Has Arrived
Arts & Entertainment Victorian News
Trailer Released For Third And Final Season Of Queer Coming-Of-Age Drama Young Royals
February 9, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Trailer Released For Third And Final Season Of Queer Coming-Of-Age Drama Young Royals
Arts & Entertainment
Gay Groom Simon Flocco Walks Out, Slams MAFS Australia Producers
February 9, 2024 | Christine Lai

Gay Groom Simon Flocco Walks Out, Slams MAFS Australia Producers
Arts & Entertainment Screen