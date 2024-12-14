Tom Daley Reveals Next Career Move Post-Retirement

After announcing his retirement from competing after this year’s Paris Olympics, British diver and gay icon Tom Daley has announced he’ll be hosting a knitting competition show!

Called The Game of Wool for Channel 4, the show will see Britain’s best knitters go to head in an effort to become a knitting champion in a style similar to The Great British Bake-Off. Announcing the news on Instagram, he shared the news of the new gig with great excitement.

“Now you know me, I love a bit of competition,” the gold-medalist said in front of a wall spools and donning a knitted top. “But lately, it’s been less about the pool and more about the… wool. I’m so excited to see what everyone can create and, after all, let’s get knitting!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game of Wool (@thegameofwool)

Known for his poolside knitting escapades, Daley seems a perfect fit to lead The Game of Wool in its debut season. The show is currently taking applications for any aspiring knitting competitors – though sadly only UK residents can apply. We’ll just have to hope for an Australian spinoff!

It’s a wonderful way to top off a splendid 2024 for Daley, which saw him won a Silver Medal at the Paris Olympics in his final competition as a competitive diver. The most successful diver in British Olympic history, Daley has been honoured for his contributions to the sport, as well as LGBTQI+ rights and charities.

When will The Game of Wool release?

There’s no word currently on when The Game of Wool will release, but it’s safe to guess the show will debut in the later half of 2025.

No info is available on how we’ll be able to watch it here in Australia, either. However, given that Channel 4 have ensured other reality shows like The Great British Bake Off can be seen in Australia, it’s only a matter of time before we get to dive into the world of competitive knitting alongside Tom Daley.