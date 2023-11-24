Trailer For Gay Divorce Drama ‘Our Son’ Released

The trailer for the gay divorce drama Our Son, starring Luke Evans and Billy Porter, has been released.

Directed by filmmaker Bill Oliver (Duplicate) and written by Oliver and Peter Nickowitz (The Debutante), Our Son is set for wide release on December 8.

Queer Divorce On The Big Screen

One of the few films to focus on the topic of Queer divorce, the synopsis reads, “Nicky [Evans], a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel [Porter], a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight-year-old son, Owen [Christopher Woodley].

“Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”

Our Son stars Billy Porter (Pose), Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers), Robin Weigert (Deadwood), Christopher Woodley, Andrew Rannells (A Simple Favor), Isaac Powell (Past Lives), and Phylicia Rashad (Creed III).

‘Celebrates The Freedom To Both Embrace Love And Gracefully Let Go’

According to a review in Deadline, Our Son is “a beautifully judged human drama that dissects a dying marriage with humour and intelligence, drawing out an especially open and moving performance from Porter.

Our Son is being distributed by Vertical Entertainment. In an interview with Deadline, Peter Jarowey of Vertical Entertainment said, “Beyond echoing the proud strides of the queer community, this film embarks on a fresh chapter in the pursuit of LGBTQIA+ equality—one that celebrates the freedom to both embrace love and gracefully let go.”

Our Son had its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Festival on June 10, 2023, and it premiered in Australia at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival on November 19.

It is scheduled for wide release on December 8, 2023.