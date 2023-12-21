Trailer For Lesbian Thriller Love Lies Bleeding Released

The trailer for the lesbian thriller Love Lies Bleeding, starring Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga) and Katy O’Brian (The Mandalorian), has been released.

Directed by filmmaker Rose Glass (Saint Maud) and written by Glass and Weronika Tofilska, Love Lies Bleeding is set for release in Australia on March 14, 2024.

‘Can’t wait for you all to see’

In a post to social media teasing the trailer’s release, O’Brian wrote, “Thanks @a24 for the baller poster and my boy Steve @atighteru for getting these muscles to pop! Can’t wait for you all to see what Rose put together.

‘Their Love Ignites Violence’

The official synopsis for this “electric new love story” reads, “Reclusive gym manager Lou (Stewart) falls hard for Jackie (O’Brian), an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family.”

Love Lies Bleeding also stars Ed Harris (Top Gun: Maverick), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games), Dave Franco (Now You See Me), Anna Baryshnikov (Manchester by the Sea).

Glass made debut with Saint Maud

Glass made her directorial debut with the horror movie Saint Maud, which opened at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019. Glass earned two nominations for Saint Maud – one for Outstanding British Film of the Year and another for Outstanding Debut by a British writer, director, and producer.

Love Lies Bleeding will have its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20. It will then be released in the United States on March 8 before being released in Australia on March 14.