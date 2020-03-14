Brace yourself, soapie fans, for another royal wedding.

Next week it’s the 35th anniversary of Neighbours – and, perhaps more significantly, the very first lesbian nuptials to be held in this venerable show’s history.

On the off-chance you didn’t know, the special episode (to be aired next week) will see the hitching of Sky Mangel and Lana Crawford — alongside an opportune series of cameos from favourites-past.

Like all the best weddings, there will be drama (Sky’s ex, who is still in love with her, apparently hasn’t been told). But the essential details are this: Bridget Neval, who played Lana between 2004 and 2005, will be reunited with her co-star Stephanie McIntosh, who left Ramsay Street back in 2007.

And for those who may not have been paying attention, Lana was the show’s first lesbian character — who shared a kiss with Sky way back in the dawn of the carefree noughties (2004, actually).

Neval has since retired from the actor’s life but said she “couldn’t say no” to the wedding.