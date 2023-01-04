—

Ayman Kaake, the Midsumma and Australia Post Art Award Winner 2022, is coming to Midsumma with a new solo show, ’99 Names’. 99 Names is a collection of photographs and video installation that unapologetically call out the double standard of society that we live in. Homosexuality is still a crime in at least 74 countries, and 13 of those impose death by public stoning as a penalty, this show is a testament to the hypocrisy of religion and politics and the acts of atrocity that they condone.

Where: Brunswick Street Gallery, Level 1 and 2/322 Brunswick St, Fitzroy

When: Opening – January 28 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | January 28-29, January 31 to February 5, February 7-12, Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Tickets: Free