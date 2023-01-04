Ayman Kaake, the Midsumma and Australia Post Art Award Winner 2022, is coming to Midsumma with a new solo show, ’99 Names’. 99 Names is a collection of photographs and video installation that unapologetically call out the double standard of society that we live in. Homosexuality is still a crime in at least 74 countries, and 13 of those impose death by public stoning as a penalty, this show is a testament to the hypocrisy of religion and politics and the acts of atrocity that they condone.
Where: Brunswick Street Gallery, Level 1 and 2/322 Brunswick St, Fitzroy
When: Opening – January 28 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm | January 28-29, January 31 to February 5, February 7-12, Tuesday to Sunday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
Tickets: Free
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment