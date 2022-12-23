—

If you’re into anything glam, glitter or circus-related, ‘Hot Summer Nights’ is the perfect show for you! Hosted by cabaret sensation, Tash York, ‘Hot Summer Nights’ is set to be an outrageously fun cabaret show that’ll be sure to captivate you. Expect big hair, laughs, and of course, insanely talented performers. The evening will showcase some of Australia’s finest cabaret and circus performers in an outdoor circus spectacular! Be sure to attend for a fabulous and steamy circus performance under the stars.

Where: Gasworks Arts Park – Park, 21 Graham St, Albert Park

When: January 23-25 and January 27-28, Monday to Wednesday 7pm, Friday to Saturday 8pm

Tickets: from $35