Ngarigu artist, Peter Waples-Crowe, is sharing a new series of six works entitled Queer on Country. Peter’s creations took them on a spiritual journey in which they reflect upon the blurring of binaries in regards to their identity and intersectionality as a queer First Nations person. Peter is an emerging queer Elder based in Naarm (Melbourne) whose works are bold, complex, multi-layered pieces dripping in symbolism, narrative and visual language. Their work (which has included performance, sculpture, drawing, collage, costuming and scenic design) investigates how First Nations people are represented in popular culture.

Where: The Substation, 1 Market St, Newport

When: January 21 to February 12, open 24 hours

Tickets: Details