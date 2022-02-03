—

Antipodes Theatre Company presents the Australian premiere season of And She Would Stand Like This, By Harrison David Rivers and Directed by Margot Tanjutco.

Greek tragedy meets Harlem ball culture in this fierce and fabulous new play, adapted from Euripides’ The Trojan Women and inspired by the seminal documentary, Paris is Burning. Set in a hospital waiting room during a mysterious plague, the play is a modern observation of HIV/AIDS and reimagines the Greek characters as Queer bodies of colour fighting for survival.

Where: Meat Market Stables, Courtney and Wreckyn Streets, North Melbourne

When: February 3 – 5 & 7 – 12 | Mondays to Saturdays – 7.30 pm to 9.00 pm & Saturdays – 3.00 pm to 4.30 pm

