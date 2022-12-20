—

Engage with the histories of religious art and ritual, queer identity, pop culture, and neoliberal capitalism through this immersive installation. Word Made Flesh is architecturally scaled so you can engross yourself in the makeshift mixed media structures and sculptures and appreciate the complexity of queer world-making. Surrounded by pulsating sound and light, celebrate fluid identities and unstable or contradictory meanings through the lens of queerness and capitalism.

When: Jan 5 – Feb 26

Where: Carriageworks, 245 Wilson St Eveleigh

Tickets: free