—

If nothing sounds better than a relaxing picnic on a summer afternoon with family and friends then come along to Picnic at Forest Glade. Pack your picnic baskets and enjoy the company of your fellow LGBTQI community in the beautiful gardens at Forest Glade, Mount Macedon. Listen to the musical touches of The Melbourne Rainbow Band and the Melbourne Gay and Lesbian Chorus as you graze on gourmet goodies. Also to enjoy will be some of Motafrenz’s classic cars on display.

Where: Forest Glade Gardens, 816 Mount Macedon Rd, Mount Macedon

When: January 26 10:30am-4:30pm

Tickets: from $10