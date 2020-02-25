—

The Winery in Surry Hills is hosting a week of festivities to celebrate Mardi Gras. This leafy oasis in the middle of the rainbow region has a well-stocked cellar, great food and a convivial atmosphere. Coming to the Mardi Gras themed events will be like going to the backyard party of a well-connected, gregarious friend of a friend.

Drag Diva Lip Sync Battle makes its return with a 3-day nail-biter that will pit queen against queen in a contest of mime, gesticulation and histrionics. Come and cheer on your favourite drag queens as they work their facial muscles to the full extent of their elasticity.

Hosted by Sydney Drag Royalty, the competition comprises three heats with queens choosing their pop hit weapons from the catalogues of pop princess icons:

Wednesday 26th: Kylie vs Pink

Thursday 27th: Shania Twain vs Christina Aguilera

Friday 28th: Adele vs Madonna

Plus, if you honestly think you can do better, then take up the mic and enter the audience battle. You won’t get a tiara but you could win a $100 voucher.

Buy your tickets here for $20. Complimentary cocktail on arrival (and probably a cocktail of compliments if you look fabulous!)

If want to see the parade but don’t want to stand for hours on a rickety plastic stool with port-a-loos being a distant mirage, or be at home surrounded by the emptiness of your life and nasty take-away, then come to The Winery. The food is delicious, the toilets are convenient and clean, and you’ll get the perfect view on a large wide screen.

For those who went a little too hard on Saturday night, ease down gently at The Recovery Party on Sunday from 1pm. You can sip non-alcoholic G&Ts while acoustic live music soothes your beat-assaulted eardrums. Complimentary 5-minute massages from 1pm until 4pm will help loosen things so you can start ramping up again into the evening.

https://thewinerysurryhills.com.au