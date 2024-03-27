ACON’s Big Bingay Eurovision Extravaganza

Supplied by ACON

HELLO EUROPE! THIS IS BINGAY CALLING…

The world’s biggest television event is coming up in May – and Bingay will get you in the Eurovision spirit.

Happening Friday 3 May at Paddo RSL, Big Bingay Eurovision Extravaganza will serve up a smorgasbord of outrageous antics, kitsch chaos, and exceptional Eurovision chart-toppers from through the years.

Charisma Belle and Naomi Palmer will host this special edition of the much-loved gay bingo event, which means classic tunes, weird rules and penalties, hilarious repartee, deliciously lewd bingo calls, and prizes that range from the cute and silly to great show tickets and dining vouchers.

“ACON’s Big Bingay events take everything up to the next level and are not to be missed,” says Bingay’s Event Producer David Wilkins.

“We go all out to make it a huge night,” Wilkins explains. “Big Bingay means there are extra decorations, more prizes, extra games, drag spot numbers, and fun party food. You’ll see how we transform the venue to put on our sparkling show. Come along in your best Eurovision-inspired outfit, as there’ll be great prizes for best dressed.”

First held in 1999, Bingay is ACON’s long-running community fundraiser and a LGBTQ+ Sydney institution. It is held monthly at The Beresford in Surry Hills with extra large seasonal editions at Paddo RSL.

“Bingay is one of much-loved community and community events – it’s been happening regularly for 25 years now,” said ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill. “All funds raised from Bingay go directly into supporting ACON’s many LGBTQ+ health programs and services. Thank you to the Bingay team, the amazing volunteers, the sponsors and everyone who comes along to support the event.”

Tickets are just $35 each from the Bingay webpage, so make sure to book early for the best seats. Group bookings are welcome.

BIG BINGAY EUROVISION EXTRAVAGANZA!

6pm, Friday 3 May 2024 at Paddo RSL, 232 Oxford Street, Paddington