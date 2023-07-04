BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation Aims At Authentic representations

BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation is an Aboriginal community-controlled LGBTQI organisation.

It is the peak organisation founded to provide visibility to Queer Indigenous peoples and communities in New South Wales.

According to CEO Shane Sturgiss, the aim of BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation is to “bring visibility and provide a platform to address the intersectionality of our LGBTIQ+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community in order to provide a service where they can identify as their whole authentic self when accessing services.”

Sturgiss added, “To bring a level of comfort, provide safe spaces, and hopefully educate people on how to address intersectionality for our people and provide those safe spaces to create safer communities.”

The organisation was founded in 2019 as a way to “nurture pathways of informed and authentic representations which positively impact the social and emotional wellbeing of our Community.”

BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation is a member of the NSW Coalition of Aboriginal Peak Organisations (CAPO). CAPO is a collective of Aboriginal community-controlled organisations that strive to provide a voice to address matters concerning the well-being of Aboriginal Peoples and Communities.

In 2022 they won an Honour Award “For strengthening, empowering and elevating the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQ+ community through its innovative programs, vital services, strong advocacy agenda and much-needed support work.”

blaq.org.au