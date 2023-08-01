Celebrate Gay Bear Culture With Sydney’s Harbour City Bears

Community Spotlight
Douglas Magaletti
August 1, 2023
Celebrate Gay Bear Culture With Sydney’s Harbour City Bears
Image: HCB Facebook

Harbour City Bears (HCB) is Sydney’s only community group for bears, their friends, and allies. 

According to their website, “gay bear culture celebrates secondary sex characteristics such as growth of body hair and facial hair, which is typically considered a ‘bear’ trait.”

HCB Hold Over 140 Events Throughout The Year

Consisting of over 900 members, the HCB hold over 140 events throughout the year, including festivals, dance parties, dinners, and weekly socials.

In March, during Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the HCF holds the Bear Essentials Festival. 

The Bear Essentials Festival takes place over 15 days and includes Fair Day, Pub socials, movie night, beach day, Wet Furr pool party, UnderBear dance party, Sauna party,  and Recovery event.

For five days in late August, the HCB celebrates Bear Pride.

Bear Pride includes the Bear Pit dance party, a harbour walk, the Mr Harbour City Bear Competition, and a Recovery Party.

HCB social events also occur every week. Come and enjoy the pub social at the Oxford Hotel in Darlinghurst on Friday nights and at The Town Hall Hotel in Newtown on Sunday afternoons.

For more information, visit their website at hcbears.com.au

