The Unique Art Of Drag King JC The GUY

Dressed in a Punk-inspired costume, on a Saturday night at POOF DOOF, Melbourne-based drag king JC the GUY performs “Victorious” by Panic at the Disco.

At the climax of the song, he smashes the homemade guitar onto the stage as the audience erupts in cheers.

Not Your Typical Drag Performer

In a conversation with Star Observer, JC spoke about coming to Australia, honing his skills, doing drag his way, and not taking shit from anyone.

“I don’t want to be a typical drag queen. I want to be a drag king…If people look down on me, I will keep doing it,” he said.

With a background in fashion design, JC creates all his costumes and when it comes to his performances, there is always a “gag”.

He explained, “I always think about how to make a gag. What’s the gag? Like how to surprise people…I don’t like it to be just a lip sync or just dancing.”

‘I had an iPad on my crotch playing gay porn’

JC started doing drag in Taiwan before moving to Australia for more opportunities.

Starting in Brisbane, one of his first gigs was with event company, Alt.

Recalling that performance, JC said, “I dressed up like a robot, a very futuristic inspired look – and when I took off my pants, I had an iPad on my crotch playing gay porn.”

“So after that, people really really liked my show, and I got more bookings.”

‘I want to do something unique, and something different’

Soon after, JC decided to move to Melbourne after receiving advice from Taiwan-based New Zealand drag queen Taipei Popcorn.

“She told me that because my style is unique, she recommended I come to Melbourne,” JC said.

Talking about this unique style and the inspiration behind it, JC shared, “Back in college, when I was majoring in fashion design, there was a year that Marc Jacobs, the designer, went to an event wearing a skirt.

“I really liked that concept – he doesn’t wear the skirt because he wants to dress up as a woman. He thinks that the skirt is an option for menswear. It inspired me a lot.”

He added, “I want to stand out, I want to do something unique, and something different.”

‘I just got rid of the ASS and made it just J and C’

JC’s drag name was inspired by the initials of his real name, Jass Chou.

He explained, one time in high school a classmate wrote his name, Jass, on a photo as “J ASS”.

“I feel like he’s making fun of me,” JC shared.

“So when I was thinking about my drag name, I felt like, people, they throw all that shit about me, and I just don’t give a fuck.”

He continued, “When I started doing drag, I told myself, ‘I know what you’re going to do is different, so don’t give an ass. Just do whatever you want. Don’t think too much.’ So I just got rid of the ASS and made it just J and C.

“And I want people to see I’m just a guy. I’m an artist. I don’t care about the loyalty. I don’t care about the rule. So, I don’t name myself ‘JC the KING’ or something like that. I wanted to do something different.

“I’ll just be the GUY. And one day you’ll know who that guy is.”

JC the GUY performs next at Pride of our Footscray on February 16. He will be performing as part of Dragon Ball by Worship Queer Collective.