Little Miss Sunshine Coast: QLD Drag Icons On Why Showing Up To Your Local Pride Events Matters

Not every Pride celebration needs a flashy parade — often, the best queer events involve a packed venue, a sticky floor, and stunning drag queens making you feel seen, heard, and valid. But you’ve got to be there to find that out.

On June 13, Haus of Drag Presents PRIDE: Peel The Pride Takeover lands at the Sunshine Coast’s Banana Bender, from 5:30pm to midnight. It’s set to transform the venue into a high-energy celebration packed with drag, burlesque, live music and local markets.

“[Expect] lots of fun, lots of campery, and lots of well-seasoned performers doing their part to give back and put on some amazing shows,” says drag artist Roxy Harte, one of the hosts.

Spread across multiple performance spaces, this night offers something different to the usual club or fair format, while making it easier for locals to access drag and queer joy without making the trek to Brisbane or the Gold Coast. And that access matters more than ever.

While the LGBTQIA+ festivals in major cities dominate the national conversation, queer events in smaller cities and regional areas are often where people get their first Pride experience. It’s where baby queers experience their first drag show, or a baby queen steps onto their first stage – where people finally feel safe to be themselves.

But it only works if we all show up.

“The queens come to put on a show, but they need an audience,” she says. “These events are there all for the community, so we should all be together and celebrate.”

Fellow performer Evalyn Eatdith agrees – and she’s bringing the vibe to match.

“Sparkle, glitter, bubbles, loud music and everything under the rainbow your little hearts desire,” she explains.

For Eatdith, connection is just as important as the stage.

“I always say, if I made one person smile, I’ve done my job,” she says. “Talking to people is my favourite part of the job – saying hello and squeezing in a hug makes me feel connected to the audience.”

Haus of Drag built this new event around exactly that

Haus of Drag’s Neil Car has built this event around exactly that idea – that these events should feel immersive, communal, something that we all build together.

“Big energy, bigger personalities, and performances that make you feel the love,” he says. “You’re not just watching, you’re in it.”

From a perfectly curated drag lineup – including Harte, Eatdith, Chocolate Boxx, Miss Synthetic and Gayleen Tuckwood – to burlesque by Burlesque L’amour, the night has been intentionally designed to feel diverse and expansive.

“It’s about connection, chosen family, and creating spaces where people actually feel seen,” Car says.

For those walking into their first queer event, that first taste of queer joy can be life-changing.

Chocolate Boxx says she hopes those that attend “take away a sense of community, a sense of acceptance and just some incredible memories to share with anyone who will listen, so we can grow this event into bigger and better things in the future.”

“What I hope for people to walk away with is a big smile on their faces and muscle pain from laughter,” laughs Eatdith.

“Spaces like this don’t just entertain, they create visibility, confidence, and connection,” says Car. “Nights like this give people somewhere to belong.”

So: come, laugh, dance, belong, and forget the heteronormative world for a while at Haus of Drag Presents PRIDE: Peel The Pride Takeover.