Have a friend who you want to reach out to but you are not sure how? That’s where R U OK? comes in.

While they are not a specifically LGBTQI organisation, they are committed to inclusion and equality. In consultation with the National LGBTI Health Alliance, R U OK? developed a conversation guide that contains tips to help you know when and how to ask someone who is gender, bodily or sexuality diverse, “Are you OK?” in a safe and supportive way.

How to get in touch?

For resources and more information go to www.ruok.org.au