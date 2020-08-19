Have a friend who you want to reach out to but you are not sure how? That’s where R U OK? comes in.
While they are not a specifically LGBTQI organisation, they are committed to inclusion and equality. In consultation with the National LGBTI Health Alliance, R U OK? developed a conversation guide that contains tips to help you know when and how to ask someone who is gender, bodily or sexuality diverse, “Are you OK?” in a safe and supportive way.
How to get in touch?
For resources and more information go to www.ruok.org.au
