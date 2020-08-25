—

Thorne Harbour Health was formed in 1983 as a central part of the Victorian community response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The organisation continues to lead the response to HIV and advocates for the health and wellbeing of LGBTQI communities.

LGBTQI health services include women’s health, trans and gender diverse health, peer workshops, mental health, alcohol and other drug services, family violence support, and HIV positive services. Currently, Thorne Harbour provides Rainbow Connection – a support service for any LGBTQI person impacted or affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The service offers peer support, food support, and assistance with housing insecurity.

How to get in touch?

For more information head to www.thorneharbour.org or call (03) 9865 6700.

For the COVID-19 Rainbow Connection, call 1800 961 780 or email: rainbowconnection@thorneharbour.org