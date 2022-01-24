Anyone who has read the 15 resolutions proposed for the imminent Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras (SGLMG) Annual General Meeting (AGM) must be very concerned at the sharpness of internal conflicts in our movement and the calls from both “sides” to suppress debate, exclude many LGBTQI+ groups from the Parade and to expel individuals from SGLMG itself.
We 78ers call on all members of SGLMG to embrace the importance of inclusiveness, open discussion and democracy in SGLMG. That the situation has reached this nadir only underlines the need for the SGLMG Board to focus on mediation, conciliation and conflict resolution and to stop right now the “let’s destroy them completely” option now afoot.
This is the best way for members to call a halt to this unconstructive conflict and to tell the two “sides” to change direction. Our LGBTQI+ community continues to be under attack from homophobes and transphobes in powerful institutions, we need to unite to ensure the wider community can isolate these forces of hatred and division.
Signed by Peter Murphy, Titi Chartay, Steve Warren, Meredith Knight, Wanda Kluke, Peter de Waal, Graham Chuck, Jeff Stanton, Steve Dibley, Ian Sutherland
The SGLMG AGM is January 29 at 11AM
