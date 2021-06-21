—

Being Black in Porn is an upcoming documentary that follows the lives of four gay men of colour and the obstacles they face in their careers. The documentary is narrated, and executive produced by GayVN Award Best Actor 2020 winner, DeAngelo Jackson.

“I had to do this for my fellow brothers and sisters in the entire adult industry. I learned early on that if we don’t stand for something, we will fall for anything,” said Jackson in a press statement.

Jackson said he chose the three other stars to star in the film – Dillion Diaz, Max Konnor and Rock Rockfella, who Jackson calls an “industry legend” and gave him his first scene in a film.

The four men are interviewed in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago and Las Vegas. The film examines their struggles with racism and stereotypes – from when white actors refused to work with them because of the colour of their skin, Black talent expected to have large penises and made to bottom when they do not, to the inequality of white actors getting paid more than Black actors.

DeAngelo Jackson started his career in 2009. Born in Germany and raised in Georgia, he studied Criminal Justice at Florida State University and entered the adult film industry to financially support himself through college.

He had never been in a relationship with a man or woman and lost his virginity on camera. Jackson says he has no regrets with his career and choices, adding that his family was supportive and proud of his success.

Along with being the first black actor to win GayVN Best Actor 2020, he won the celebrated GayVN Performer of the Year in 2021. The GayVN Awards honour the gay porn film industry since 1998.

The documentary also touches how their careers affect their personal lives, social media interactions and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The film’s trailer was released on Juneteenth, Saturday June 19, 2021, also known as Jubilee Day or Emancipation Day, commemorating the emancipation of African American slaves in Texas 1885. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth Independence Day a federal holiday in 2021.

COMING THIS FALL ✊🏿 The documentary "BEING BLACK IN PORN!" I had the opportunity to be a part of a groundbreaking moment in film that highlights the #blacklivesmatter movement in the #pornindustry @noirmalexxx @DeAngeloJxxx pic.twitter.com/d89oAEnjXn — Ｍａｘ Ｋｏｎｎｏｒ (@maxkonnorxxx) June 17, 2021

The documentary is distributed by Mile High in association with Novo Novus Productions and adult film production Noir Male.

“Our favourite porn stars have the same struggles as all working professionals,” said co-executive producer Dwight Allen O’Neal in a statement.

“Our hope is that our documentary creates a better understanding of these men and sends a message to everyone inside and outside of adult film that Black Lives Matter everywhere, in everything, and within every industry.”