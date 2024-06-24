A New Survey Wants To Know How You Feel About Police At Pride Events

Just.Equal Australia has released a survey in order to learn how the Australian LGBTQI+ community feels about police at Pride events.

The community survey has been released in response to recent concerns from the community about police at LGBTQI+ events such as Mardi Gras and Midsumma.

These concerns have been growing in recent months, particularly after the tragic deaths of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies in early 2024, who were allegedly killed by former NSW Police Senior Constable Beau Lamarre-Condon.

After this devastating incident, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras uninvited the NSW Police from being part of the parade, but took it back shortly after, allowing police to march but without uniform. This led to anger and frustration from activists on the issue.

A report was also released this year that said that policing at 2024 Mardi Gras was “aggressive and intensive”.

Community discussions on the issue also occurred after protestors clashed with Victoria Police at Melbourne’s Midsumma festival this year.

Just.Equal wants opinions on Police at Pride from all LGBTQI+ Australians

Just.Equal Australia has released the survey in direct response to these events. They are asking for widespread community opinion on whether the LGBTQI+ community on whether police should be involved in not only Mardi Gras, but all Pride parades and events.

“Police participation in pride parades has been a controversial issue for several years,” says Just.Equal spokesperson and social science researcher, Dr Sharon Dane.

“There has also been debate about the participation of particular political, religious and business groups in pride parades and other pride events.”

“Just.Equal believe the views of the LGBTIQA+ community should shape public policy, especially on controversial issues like participation in Pride events.”

“That is why we have launched a new survey seeking the views of the wider LGBTIQA+ community.”

“The survey asks community members their view on police, religious, political and business participation in pride events, and under what conditions such participation is acceptable.”

“We will ensure pride organisations and the media are aware of the results of the survey to better inform the debate in coming years.”

If you’d like contribute your thoughts on this issue, you can find the survey here.