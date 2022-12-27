—

“Consent is sexy” is a phrase that has become more commonplace in our everyday vernacular. The phrase and the idea behind it more specifically has even started to find its way into everyday discussions on social media posts of many friends as they’re discussing their various experiences around the real-life interactions in LGBTQI spaces around the country.

For example, I recently had a lightbulb moment with an experience that made me recognise for the first time what consent might look like for a gay man negotiating the pleats of gay dating with an unexpected and certainly not consented-to, thumb up the butt.

Consent – Not Technically

I won’t go any further into the details, and I certainly don’t have any hard feelings personally about the experience myself. For me, that’s the part of the fun of being with a new sexual partner and discovering the things that I might not have realised I liked beforehand but I am self-aware enough to have that moment in the shower later where I was like ‘huh’ – technically, this is what all the kids are talking about!

As I’m sitting here, however, re-living the memory, I have a huge grin on my face, which appears every time I tell the story and I think, that wasn’t consented to and yet… I kinda liked it.

It is important to know that NSW officially changed its consent laws in June 2022, which included specific reference to requiring consent for every step along the way “Consent to one act does not mean consent is given to any other act.”