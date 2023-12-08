ACON Announces New Health Initiative For Older LGBT People

NSW’s leading LGBTQI health organisation ACON has announced a new initiative called ‘Fitter for Life & LOVE’, in order to help improve the physical health of older Queer people.

In partnership with Gymnastics NSW, the new ACON initiative combines Gymnastic NSW’s Fitter For Life program and ACON’s Pride in Sport and the LOVE Project. It seeks to reconnect older LGBTQ+ people 55 years old and over, with organised physical activity.

Facilitated By Community Icon, Peer Leader, Or Celebrity Drag Personality

Russ Gluyas, Ageing Program Coordinator at ACON provided details of what Fitter for Life & LOVE will entail.

Gluyas shared, “Participants will engage in this fabulous, tailored exercise class from the safety and comfort of their home – and will have the opportunity to increase online connections, access professional support from Gymnastics NSW Fitter For Life clubs and learn more about the LOVE Project.”

The program will also feature a community icon, peer leader, or celebrity drag personality as a program facilitator, including drag performer Vanessa Wagner.

​According to Gluyas, this will encourage “participation among a population who may be reluctant to take part. It’s a LGBTQ+ inclusive, fun, social and healthy innovation.”

‘Face Unique Challenges Accessing Healthcare And Organised Sport’

In a statement announcing the initiative, ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said, “We know from both research and our work with older people in our communities that many face unique challenges in accessing healthcare and organised sport.

“Given the link between positive health and physical activity, this is unsurprisingly evidenced by older LGBTQ+ people’s disproportionate rates of chronic disease, including heart disease.”

‘All Ages And Stages Have The Right To Participate’

Talking about this partnership with ACON, Gymnastics NSW Business Operations Manager Kait Carter said, “Gymnastics NSW believe that everyone of all ages and stages has the right to participate.

We are honoured to be part of a collaboration with so many highly respected organisations to promote healthy hearts, minds and bodies.”

For more information on this initiative, visit gymnsw.org.au/heartsmart