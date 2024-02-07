ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill Retires After 15 Years

Nicolas Parkhill, the CEO of ACON, NSW’s leading LGBTQ health organisation, has resigned.

Parkhill spent 18 years at ACON, with 15 of those years in the position of CEO.

‘The Right Time’

In a statement, he explained his decision to resign, saying, “I feel it is the right time for the organisation, and for myself, both personally and professionally.

“ACON is in a very good place, and continues to deliver on its strategic plan, to our communities, and to our many beneficiaries and stakeholders.

“We have in place extraordinarily strong governance, an incredibly talented and dedicated Deputy CEO and Senior Leadership Team, and amazing staff and volunteers who consistently deliver excellent programs and services.”

Parkhill continued, “We continue to work with our communities in innovative ways to reduce HIV notifications and to assist people living with HIV, always adapting our programs to benefit those most at risk.

“Our ability to build new LGBTQ+ health programs where we know there is real and unmet need, continues to strengthen, and increase our impact.”

Parkhill added, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have been given the opportunity to serve our communities in this way. I am proud of all that ACON has achieved, and I am so grateful for the incredible people who I have had the privilege to work alongside over the last 18 years.”

At ACON Since 2006

Parkhill has been at ACON since 2006, when he accepted the role of Director of Operations. In 2009, Parkhill became CEO.

During his 15-year tenure, NSW saw a significant decline in new HIV diagnoses, as well as the widespread rollout and adoption of the HIV prevention medication PrEP.

Parkhill also led several important initiatives, including the establishment of NSW’s first community-based rapid HIV testing service, and the development of the multi-award winning and internationally recognised Ending HIV education framework.

ACON, under Parkhill’s leadership, expanded into diversity and inclusion initiatives for employers, sporting bodies, and health and wellbeing organisations. ACON also broadened its focus to include mental health, harm reduction, community safety, domestic and family violence, and ageing.

In 2022, he was made a Member of the Order of Australia in recognition of his services to community health, especially those living with HIV.

‘Leaves behind an organisation that is strong, agile and ready’

ACON President Dr Justin Koonin said, “Nicolas’ strong leadership, relentless pursuit of excellence, spirit of innovation and collaborative approach have seen ACON achieve remarkable growth and success. He leaves behind an organisation that is strong, agile and ready to continue on in its journey towards meeting its strategic objectives. He leaves big shoes to fill, but the organisation is in a great place.”

Parkhill will stay in the position until August, when his contract expires.