In another devastating blow as COVID-19’s grip on the nation continues, the ACON Honour Awards for 2020, including the cocktail reception and gala ceremony, have been cancelled.

The much-loved event has been running since 2007 as a way to recognise outstanding achievements and exceptional service of people and organisations from LGBTQI communities.

It is also a fundraiser for ACON, NSW’s leading HIV and sexuality and gender diverse health organisation.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill said they regret not being able to hold Honour in its current form this year.

“The pandemic, and the subsequent restrictions and ongoing uncertainty, have presented us with some significant challenges in terms of delivering the event,” he said.

“This was a difficult decision to make but the safety and welfare of our communities is our top priority.

“However, while the awards and the event will not take place, Honour will still be highlighting outstanding community service by sexuality and gender diverse people – especially during the era of COVID.”

“So, in keeping with the spirit of Honour of acknowledging unsung heroes, we will be shining a light on these inspirational stories in a video series to be released online this October,” Mr Parkhill said.

Dowson Turco Lawyers, Honour’s long-standing principal partner, will provide funding support for the series.

“We are proud long-time supporters of ACON and the Honour Awards, which is all about celebrating all kinds of community service,” said DTL Partner Nicholas Stewart.

“This video series will showcase some of the amazing efforts of sexuality and gender diverse people and organisations in the COVID-19 response.

“By sharing their service and contributions to keep us all safe and well during the pandemic with the broader community, we will also say, ‘Thank you.’”